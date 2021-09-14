Canadian senior Jake Krehbiel named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Our newest FirstBank Southwest GOAT (Grades, Obstacles, Achievement, Talent) Scholar Athlete of the Week is a senior from Canadian High School. Meet Wildcats football player Jake Krehbiel.

The Canadian Wildcats have their sights set on another 3A State Championship appearance, but with a new group. Jake Krehbiel is one of four seniors providing leadership for the younger teammates.

“The message is to start clean,” said Krehbiel. “You know last year is the past and this year is a new year. We’ve just got to go out there. Play Wildcat football. Play hard every down.”

“You know defensively he does a great job as kind of an outside linebacker for us,” said Chris Koetting, Canadian football head coach. “He’s very versatile. He does a lot of things for us on offense and special teams too.”

Krehbiel has been put to the test this season, sitting out a few weeks for an injury he suffered early against Iowa Park. Head Coach Chris Koetting is confident in Krehbiel’s ability to battle back on the field and in life.

“He’s going to be a very successful person when he gets out of here,” said Koetting. “I feel certain.”

The senior linebacker and receiver holds a 4.1 GPA and participates in Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“I feel like it’s just a good way for me to give back,” said Krehbiel. “Give to those that have helped me along the years.”

After high school, Krehbiel plans on studying Mechanical Engineering.

“I’ve always been good at math and science,” said Krehbiel. “I’m also a hands on person. I like building things and just being crafty.”

Krehbiel credits his talent on the field and in the classroom to his foundation.

“I feel like Canadian we have great coaches and staff at school,” said Krehbiel. “The community is great. They push you to be your best, and they make sure you give your best effort.”

