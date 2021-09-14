Amarillo Women’s Network hosting awards ceremony for prominent local women
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Women’s Network will be celebrating the achievements of several prominent local women this week.
They’ll be having an awards ceremony this Friday, from 5:30 in the afternoon until 7:30 in the evening at the Amarillo National Bank Plaza 16th floor.
The event, which will include Light Hors D’oeuvres and beverages, is free and open to the public.
They’ll be awarding a lifetime achievement award and two career achievement awards.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.