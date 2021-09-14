Amarillo Public Library warning patrons of scam
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is warning patrons of a scam claiming that those who have received the email owe a significant amount of money in overdue fines.
The Amarillo Public Library stated that they don’t use emails to contact patrons regarding overdue fees and patrons should not click on a payment link if they receive one of the these messages.
Anyone who has received this email should contact the library.
