Amarillo Public Library warning patrons of scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is warning patrons of a scam claiming that those who have received the email owe a significant amount of money in overdue fines.

The Amarillo Public Library stated that they don’t use emails to contact patrons regarding overdue fees and patrons should not click on a payment link if they receive one of the these messages.

Anyone who has received this email should contact the library.

