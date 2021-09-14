Amarillo College instructor takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo College instructor has decided to take part in a clinical vaccine trail of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mario Mireles’ participation began in July of 2020 when he packed a bag every month or so and set out for the DFW area to participate in a clinical vaccine trial for the drug company, Pfizer.

“If I believe in science, and I do, then I feel like I should put my money where my mouth is,” Mireles said. “I believe in the medicines that have been developed by our pharmaceutical companies, and I believe in the vaccines they’ve developed,” said Mireles.

Mireles said the aim of the trial was not only to produce an effective vaccine in the short term, but one that could be proven safe over the long term.

Mireles, therefore, will continue to report for blood tests and health assessments into the summer of 2022.

“I wanted to be part of the study to see if the vaccine provided more benefit than harm, which obviously it does since it received full FDA approval in August,” Mireles said. “I’m more than happy to continue with these assessments because the more data we can accumulate to combat the misinformation that’s out there, the better off everyone will be.”

