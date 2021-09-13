Traffic detours begin on Georgia St. south of Hillside and SW 58th for water tap project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic will be detoured beginning today on Georgia Street south of Hillside Road and Southwest 58th Avenue for a water tap project.

The traffic detour will impact drivers along Southwest 58th and Farmers Avenue. Drivers will have access to businesses and residential areas along Georgia Street.

The project is expected to be complete by September 21.

The City of Amarillo says the Street Department will repair streets in the area impacted by the project.

Map of water project on Hillside and 58th (Source: City of Amarillo) (City of Amarillo)

