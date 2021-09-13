Texas Tech hosting lectures

Viewers Choice Awards
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Health Science Center Office of Global Health will virtually host, “Vaccine hesitancy and science denialism in social media, marital arts and fitness subcultures,” from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sept. 25, via Zoom.

The speakers will include Stephan Kesting, a Brazilian jiujitsu expert, first responder, small business owner and social media cultural instigator; and Jeff Dennis, Ph.D., an assistant professor of public health for the TTUHSC Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

“The denial of expert consensus seems to have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,”said Christopher O’Dell, assistant director for TTUHSC’s Office of Global Health. “Many of the benefits and luxuries we enjoy as a society rely on adherence to evidence-based research and the guidance of experts across many fields, particularly in public and global health. If we as individuals and as a society dismiss the scientific process, we increase our risk for disease, death and poor quality of life.”

To register for this free event, click here.

