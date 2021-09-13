Viewers Choice Awards
Texas Air and Space Museum hosting B-25 Mitchell ‘Maid in the Shade’ bomber

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Air & Space Museum will be hosting the B-25J Mitchell “Maid in the Shade”.

At 77 years old, “Maid in the Shade” is one of nearly 10,000 B-25J’s produced and one of 34 still flying.

The aircraft was used in America’s first large-scale offensive in the Philippines, sinking eight ships and shooting down five enemy planes.

“Our goal is to educate, inspire and honor the greatest generation. It’s because of those veterans, the young kids that flew this airplane that we have the freedoms that we have currently,” said Carl Randolph, pilot in command.

Hours for touring will be Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the evening.

Friday through Sunday hours are 2:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the evening.

There will also be rides available for purchase.

