Short-Lived Cooldown

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT
After a sweltering weekend, things are looking to slightly cool for our Monday, however, sunny skies will be sticking around, and highs will still be slightly above normal, around 94 degrees. But looking to Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold front is set to approach the area by midday Tuesday, bringing temperatures into the low 90s with afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances. Rain could last into Wednesday morning, with temperatures set to be down in the mid-80s. This will be short lived as the sun is set to come back out and warm us into the 90s for the rest of the week.

