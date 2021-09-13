Viewers Choice Awards
Richard Milburn Academy hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students and families

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City and Richard Milburn Academy are having a COVID-19 clinic Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The City of Amarillo and the US Army will have the Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 Vaccine first shot available to students and their families as well as staff members.

18 years or over will need to bring their picture ID to receive the vaccination.

The clinic will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Richard Milburn Academy.

Below is the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine consent form for individuals 12 to 17 years of Age:

