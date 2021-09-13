One man is dead and a suspect in custody after a fatal stabbing in Portales

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a Saturday night homicide in Portales.

Around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel responded stabbing call.

When they arrived they found one man seriously wounded where he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Jesse Lujan was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

He is being held at the Roosevelt County Detention Center, awaiting arraignment.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.