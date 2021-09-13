Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a man driving in East Amarillo was shot at by a passing vehicle this morning.

Officers were called about 5:53 a.m. to the scene near NE 24th Avenue and Grand Street.

The 23-year-old victim said he was east on Hastings Avenue near Hyman Street when a dark-colored SUV attempted to pass his vehicle.

APD said the victim sped up not allowing the vehicle to pass.

The vehicle attempted to pass again and the victim slowed down to allow it.

As the suspect passed, someone fired shots at the victim and he returned fire.

APD said the man was not injured.

The case is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call the unit or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

