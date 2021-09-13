Non profit, One Chair at a Time, raises funds for handcycle given to Amarillo High senior

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In April of 2020, Quinten Wilson, an Amarillo High student broke his neck on a trampoline, suffering major injuries.

Wilson has now use of his fingers or full arm movement due to the injury. Following the injury, he joined a non profit organization, “One Chair at a Time.”

An organization “dedicated to improving the quality of life for adolescents and young adults with physical disabilities by providing sports wheelchairs, education and opportunities for participation in adaptive sports.”

Joe Chris Rodriguez one of the team members of the organization helped raise money to help Wilson still be able to stay an athlete and compete doing what he loves.

”His dad got a hold of me and we started working with him and getting him to know that he’s still an athlete and, he can still do a lot of the things he used to do, just with a little adaptation.” Said Rodriguez. “So, we started setting our goals and, here we are.”

Wilson showed his gratitude and was surprised at the gift. After suffering a major injury, Wilson gave advice to those who suffer a life changing experience.

”Look forward every second of the day.” Wilson said. “Try to push yourself to the limits no matter what. just always try to stay positive. Go out, be encouraging for others, and you can do anything.”

If you’d like more information on “One Chair at a Time” organization, you can visit their website at https://www.onechairatatime.org/

