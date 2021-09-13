Doppler Dave Tracks A Weak Front, Rain Chances

A warm September wind continues across the area, but the heat is beginning to trend down a bit. Highs today are around 94 for Amarillo, down from the triple digits just a couple of days ago. We expect to cool nicely into the upper 50s by morning and highs will be down a little more in the low 90s tomorrow afternoon. A weak front will stall in the area tomorrow evening which could trigger some scattered storms.Temps will finally drop into the 80s behind the front, but only for a day or so Wednesday.