Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Tracks A Weak Front, Rain Chances

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A warm September wind continues across the area, but the heat is beginning to trend down a bit. Highs today are around 94 for Amarillo, down from the triple digits just a couple of days ago. We expect to cool nicely into the upper 50s by morning and highs will be down a little more in the low 90s tomorrow afternoon. A weak front will stall in the area tomorrow evening which could trigger some scattered storms.Temps will finally drop into the 80s behind the front, but only for a day or so Wednesday.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo
1 woman dead, 1 man in serious condition after semi-tractor trailer accident
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting

Latest News

Do Try This At Home
Do Try This At Home: Inflate a balloon with water
Monday Outlook with Shelden 9/18
Monday Outlook with Shelden 9/18
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 9/13
Shelden Web Graphic
Short-Lived Cooldown