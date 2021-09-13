Do Try This At Home: Inflate a balloon with water

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Do Try This At Home with the Don Harrington Discovery Center, we will explain and show why hot air expands and cool air condenses using a balloon!

Inflate a balloon with water: Presented by Trinity Thorton, DHDC’s Virtual Learning Coordinator

Materials :

- plastic water or pop bottle

- balloon

- ice water

- hot water

- 2 containers to hold the water (large enough to place the bottle in)

Procedure :

- Stretch out the balloon by blowing it up some and pulling on it.

- Spread the mouth of the balloon over the mouth of the bottle.

- Take the bottle with the balloon on top and place it into the hot water (still standing up). The balloon should begin to fill up.

- Then, take the bottle with the balloon on top and place it into the cold water, like you did with the hot water. The balloon should then deflate.

Explanation :

- The air that is present when the balloon inflates is always there! When air is warmed it expands. When it is cooled, it condenses.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.