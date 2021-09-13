Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Do Try This At Home: Inflate a balloon with water

Week 4
By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Do Try This At Home with the Don Harrington Discovery Center, we will explain and show why hot air expands and cool air condenses using a balloon!

Inflate a balloon with water: Presented by Trinity Thorton, DHDC’s Virtual Learning Coordinator

Materials:

- plastic water or pop bottle

- balloon

- ice water

- hot water

- 2 containers to hold the water (large enough to place the bottle in)

Procedure:

- Stretch out the balloon by blowing it up some and pulling on it.

- Spread the mouth of the balloon over the mouth of the bottle.

- Take the bottle with the balloon on top and place it into the hot water (still standing up). The balloon should begin to fill up.

- Then, take the bottle with the balloon on top and place it into the cold water, like you did with the hot water. The balloon should then deflate.

Explanation:

- The air that is present when the balloon inflates is always there! When air is warmed it expands. When it is cooled, it condenses.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman dead, 1 man in serious condition after semi-tractor trailer accident
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo

Latest News

Do Try This At Home
Do Try This At Home: Inflate a balloon with water
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 9/13
Shelden Web Graphic
Short-Lived Cooldown
3 Day Forecast
A cold front/rain chances headed our way