Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

A cold front/rain chances headed our way

By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new work week will start off on a sunny and hot note, with quiet weather conditions for Monday with highs above average into the low-to-mid 90s. Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning is when we will see some active weather return to our region.

Here is a look at the forecast for the next 3 days:

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KFDA)

The large high pressure system that has been dominating our weather pattern keeping skies sunny with hot temperatures will be moving out of our area allowing for a weak front to push in. Scattered showers and storms (a couple may be on the stronger side) will develop along and ahead of the cold front. We’ll see highs fall a few degrees into the 80s for Wednesday. This front may stall over our southern areas allowing for a secondary chance of rain Wednesday before finally moving out Wednesday night.

Another area of large high pressure will be building back in Thursday drying us out and once again allowing for high temperatures to be well above average into the mid-to-upper 90s for the end of the work week into next weekend.

The following week we may see a stronger cold front push in that may knock our highs below average, so you’ll want to stay tuned and updated to forecasts!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Andrade
Randall County jury sentences man to 20 years for indecency with a child by contact
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Palo Duro remains undefeated at (3-0) for the best start since 2012.
THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Amarillo High wins Battle of Bell Street, Palo Duro and Shamrock improve to (3-0)
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.
Dept. of Justice identifies 40 suspects in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’

Latest News

Sunday's forecasted high temperatures
Hot weather continues for the next few days...
Hot Saturday ahead!
Hot Saturday ahead!
Hot Saturday ahead!
News and weather on-demand
Record Heat To Start The Weekend