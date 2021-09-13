A cold front/rain chances headed our way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new work week will start off on a sunny and hot note, with quiet weather conditions for Monday with highs above average into the low-to-mid 90s. Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning is when we will see some active weather return to our region.

Here is a look at the forecast for the next 3 days:

3 Day Forecast (KFDA)

The large high pressure system that has been dominating our weather pattern keeping skies sunny with hot temperatures will be moving out of our area allowing for a weak front to push in. Scattered showers and storms (a couple may be on the stronger side) will develop along and ahead of the cold front. We’ll see highs fall a few degrees into the 80s for Wednesday. This front may stall over our southern areas allowing for a secondary chance of rain Wednesday before finally moving out Wednesday night.

Another area of large high pressure will be building back in Thursday drying us out and once again allowing for high temperatures to be well above average into the mid-to-upper 90s for the end of the work week into next weekend.

The following week we may see a stronger cold front push in that may knock our highs below average, so you’ll want to stay tuned and updated to forecasts!

