Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Brady Dental Group offering free registration for vets and active-duty military

The Brady Dental Group will be hosting their first Annual Smiles for Freedom event.
The Brady Dental Group will be hosting their first Annual Smiles for Freedom event.(Brady Dental Group)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Brady Dental Group will be hosting their first Annual Smiles for Freedom event.

On Friday, November 12, the Brady Dental team will be providing free dentistry for the veterans and active-duty military service members.

Call Brady Dental Group to book an appointment during the October month for an exam and x-ray to prepare for the free dental treatment during the Smiles for Freedom event.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo
1 woman dead, 1 man in serious condition after semi-tractor trailer accident
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting

Latest News

The Texas Tech University Health Science Center Office of Global Health will virtually host,...
Texas Tech hosting lectures
Richard Milburn Academy
Richard Milburn Academy hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students and families
Amarillo SPCA. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo SPCA hosting ‘Get Your Licks on Route 66′ adoption event
(Source: RNN)
Traffic detours begin on Georgia St. south of Hillside and SW 58th for water tap project