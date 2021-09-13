Brady Dental Group offering free registration for vets and active-duty military

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Brady Dental Group will be hosting their first Annual Smiles for Freedom event.

On Friday, November 12, the Brady Dental team will be providing free dentistry for the veterans and active-duty military service members.

Call Brady Dental Group to book an appointment during the October month for an exam and x-ray to prepare for the free dental treatment during the Smiles for Freedom event.

