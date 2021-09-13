Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo SPCA hosting ‘Get Your Licks on Route 66′ adoption event

Amarillo SPCA. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo SPCA. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA and Pet Supplies Plus are hosting the Get Your Licks on Route 66 adoption event on Wednesday, September 15.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus located at 5807 Southwest 45th Avenue, Suite 220.

With a donation, you can spin the wheel for a chance to win prizes.

Please share this ‘GET YOUR LICKS ON ROUTE 66’ fundraiser information. Amarillo SPCA hopes to see lots of people come...

Posted by Amarillo SPCA on Friday, September 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman dead, 1 man in serious condition after semi-tractor trailer accident
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo

Latest News

(Source: RNN)
Traffic detours begin on Georgia St. south of Hillside and SW 58th for water tap project
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
kfda
VIDEO: 13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo