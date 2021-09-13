Amarillo SPCA hosting ‘Get Your Licks on Route 66′ adoption event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA and Pet Supplies Plus are hosting the Get Your Licks on Route 66 adoption event on Wednesday, September 15.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus located at 5807 Southwest 45th Avenue, Suite 220.

With a donation, you can spin the wheel for a chance to win prizes.

Please share this ‘GET YOUR LICKS ON ROUTE 66’ fundraiser information. Amarillo SPCA hopes to see lots of people come... Posted by Amarillo SPCA on Friday, September 10, 2021

