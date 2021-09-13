Amarillo SPCA hosting ‘Get Your Licks on Route 66′ adoption event
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA and Pet Supplies Plus are hosting the Get Your Licks on Route 66 adoption event on Wednesday, September 15.
The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus located at 5807 Southwest 45th Avenue, Suite 220.
With a donation, you can spin the wheel for a chance to win prizes.
