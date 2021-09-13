Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police asks for help in OYO Hotel homicide investigation

Amarillo police are asking for help for more information on the OYO Hotel homicide on September...
Amarillo police are asking for help for more information on the OYO Hotel homicide on September 8.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help for more information on the OYO Hotel homicide on September 8.

According to officials, the homicide detectives believe there is more information in the OYO Hotel homicide case.

Amarillo officials are asking the community for help who are willing to share for information regarding the homicide case of 39-year-old Dillion Austin.

If anyone has more information regarding the case, call the APD Homicide unit or call Crimestoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo
1 woman dead, 1 man in serious condition after semi-tractor trailer accident
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting

Latest News

The Texas Tech University Health Science Center Office of Global Health will virtually host,...
Texas Tech hosting lectures
The Brady Dental Group will be hosting their first Annual Smiles for Freedom event.
Brady Dental Group offering free registration for vets and active-duty military
Richard Milburn Academy
Richard Milburn Academy hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students and families
Amarillo SPCA. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo SPCA hosting ‘Get Your Licks on Route 66′ adoption event