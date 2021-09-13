Amarillo police asks for help in OYO Hotel homicide investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help for more information on the OYO Hotel homicide on September 8.

According to officials, the homicide detectives believe there is more information in the OYO Hotel homicide case.

Amarillo officials are asking the community for help who are willing to share for information regarding the homicide case of 39-year-old Dillion Austin.

If anyone has more information regarding the case, call the APD Homicide unit or call Crimestoppers at (806) 374-4400.

