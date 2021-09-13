Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after pursuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police have arrested two teenagers for a burglary that resulted in a pursuit near the SW 11th area today.

According to officials, today, officers were dispatched to a home near SW 11th on a burglary.

The residents had come home and found their home had been broken into.

One of the residents went into the garage and found two suspects still in there.

Both the residents tried to stop the two men but the suspects were able to get into a vehicle.

The one resident followed in his car until police were able to catch up to them.

The suspects ran a red light and wrecked and then continued to evade on foot.

The police were able to apprehend the two suspects.

One 16-year-old suspect was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains for Burglary and Evading Detention in a vehicle.

17-year-old Eric Hill, was booked into the Potter County Jail for the same charges.

This case is still under investigation by they APD Burglary Squad.

