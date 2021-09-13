Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Ice Ranch is officially open as community members gathered for a ribbon cutting and other welcoming events this afternoon.

Community members were welcomed to the Ice Ranch with music, food trucks, a free skate, games and more, to celebrate the opening of a brand new ice arena.

Players from the Wranglers hockey team were there to welcome everyone and to introduce a new facility for hockey, birthday parties and other events for the ice to be used.

The owner of the facility and president of the Amarillo Wranglers, Austin Sutter, spoke about the importance of the new facility and what it means to the area.

”Having a secondary facility with a sheet of ice in the Texas Panhandle has been critical for our programs from the youth level, the adult level and, the junior team, the wranglers right.” Said sutter. “I know for the past fifteen to twenty years, we’ve had a hard time finding ice and, we’ve had a hard time growing the game. This has been a critical thing for our program and for the community.”

Sutter even explained how it’s more than just for hockey teams, they plan to introduce new ideas to the area...

”Hockey is obviously one of our primary ice sports that we provide here.” Sutter said. “We are going to introduce the sport of curling to Amarillo and much more. So, it’s a multifaceted facility. It’s not just for hockey, it’s for all different types of things.”

