Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a 13-year-old boy with a stolen weapon after a report of shots fired Saturday.

Officers were sent at 10:55 a.m. on a report near Amarillo Boulevard West and Wolflin Avenue.

The caller described the suspect and gave direction of travel.

APD said they located a 13-year-old boy matching the description on the Amarillo Boulevard Access Road.

He dropped a handgun on the ground, and upon investigation, the gun was discovered to be stolen out of Lubbock.

Officers also discovered a number of items on the boy stolen during a burglary of a vehicle in the 1900 block of Port Lane.

The boy was arrested for discharging a firearm in a municipality, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft from vehicle and theft of a firearm.

He was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 woman dead, 1 man in serious condition after semi-tractor trailer accident
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Christopher Andrade
Randall County jury sentences man to 20 years for indecency with a child by contact
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.
Dept. of Justice identifies 40 suspects in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’

Latest News

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
Weekend Edition, 9/12
Weekend Edition, 9/12
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting
One man is dead and a suspect in custody after a fatal stabbing in Portales