1 woman dead, 1 man in serious condition after semi-tractor trailer accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A fatal crash four miles south of Dumas has left one woman dead and one person with serious injuries.

Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a man driving a semi changed lanes to pass another semi. While doing that, the semi went off the road and hit the left guard rail.

Charles Fristone who was driving the semi, over-corrected and traveled across the road and hit the right guard rail.

The semi traveled back across the road and hit the left guard rail a second time before traveling into a ravine.

The towed semitrailer was separated from the truck tractor during the crash, rolled over and came to a rest in the left lane.

Fristone was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, a 39 year old female, was taken to the same hospital where she later died from injuries suffered in the wreck.

Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.

