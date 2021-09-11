THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Amarillo High wins Battle of Bell Street, Palo Duro and Shamrock improve to (3-0)

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Huge week in the Texas Panhandle for week three of The Wrap Up. The Amarillo High Sandies improve to (2-1) after topping Randall 35-28 in our Game of the Week. Tascosa topped Odessa Permian 40-21 also improving to (2-1).

Check out these two undefeated teams, the Palo Duro Dons and Shamrock Fighting Irish. The Dons topped Wichita Falls Old High 39-14, improving to (3-0) for the first time since 2012 under first-year head coach Eric Mims. Shamrock took down Highland Park 42-20.

All the highlights and scores from week three are in the videos below, including our hit of the night and play of the night. Plus our week two battle of the bands winner.

