Randall County jury sentences man to 20 years for indecency with a child by contact

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A jury in Randall County sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for indecency with a child by contact today.

After a three-day trial, Christopher Michael Andrade was found guilty in a case that stems from a 2018 incident when Andrade had sexual contact with a 10-year-old child.

During the trial, officials said multiple witnesses testified, including the victim and the victim’s sibling.

The state also presented evidence that the defendant had sexually assaulted the victim previously and had a “history and pattern of domestic violence.”

“This sentence sends a powerful message to child predators that this abhorrent behavior will be punished to the fullest extent in Randall County,” said District Attorney Robert Love.

The jury’s sentence is the maximum punishment allowed for the offense in Texas.

Andrade will not be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 10 years of the sentence.

