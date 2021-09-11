Viewers Choice Awards
Hot weather continues for the next few days...

Highs will be 5-15 degrees above average into early next week
By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday saw lots of sunshine with record breaking heat and that trend unfortunately continued today for our Saturday. Many locations saw highs into the 100s with a few locations seeing record breaking heat. Our winds were gusty over 30mph at times. Over the next few days we’ll remain hot...

Here’s a look at highs Sunday:

Sunday's forecasted high temperatures
Sunday's forecasted high temperatures(KFDA)

The large high pressure system over head will start to break down early next week allowing for our next weathermaker to move into the region. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a cold front will be pushing in cooling us down into the 80s with scattered thunderstorm chances.

The cool down will be brief as we are expecting heat to quickly build back in for the end of the work week and into next weekend as another high pressure system builds in allowing for dry and hot conditions...

We officially have a couple weeks of summer left and we will definitely be feeling like it. If you’re looking for fall weather, you’ll have to wait a while. There are signs that towards the end of the month we may see a large cool down, so stay tuned!

