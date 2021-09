We set several new record highs today for Amarillo, Borger and Dalhart and we may do this again tomorrow. Saturday will be just as hot but will also be a bit breezier with southwest winds of 15-25 mph and gusty, highs will be at or above 100° along with an increased fire danger. Sunday will be hot with more mid to upper 90s but a slow cooling trend begins for next week.

