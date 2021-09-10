Vega museum director creates replica of Twin Towers as 9/11 tribute

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Realizing this year marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Greg Conn wanted to create something significant and real that would help locals and tourists visiting the museum remember.

“You’ll see a lot of pictures in Facebook but nothing to touch,” said Conn, director of the Milburn-Price Culture Museum.

Conn built a 12-foot tall replica of the Twin Towers, and installed it on Route 66.

The memorial is made out of steel and at the base it has a tree that represents Pennsylvania and next to it, a pentagon.

“We should not forget that people lost their lives,” said Conn.

Since installing the replica, locals and out of state visitors have stopped by to admire and take pictures. On one occasion, one of the visitors couldn’t contain their emotions.

“The lady began to talk about how years ago she was in the north tower for business and she just got emotional talking about being in that building,” said Conn.

Director of the Oldham County Chamber of Commerce, Jaci Roberson, said she hopes the monument helps Americans remember the historic event.

“I believe that some people have forgotten,” said Roberson. “That’s why it’s important to us to keep that strong, to keep that going. I think definitely with this monument it will help people remember and think of everything we have gone through as a country.”

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Conn says this year’s anniversary feels different.

“With the country being as divided as it is, you know, we don’t want our troops to feel like they didn’t do their job,” said Conn.

Although it has been 20 years, Conn says he is still deeply affected by it.

“It was overwhelming and emotional. It still is,” he said.

