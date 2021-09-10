Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Vega museum director creates replica of Twin Towers as 9/11 tribute

By Freixys Casado
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Realizing this year marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Greg Conn wanted to create something significant and real that would help locals and tourists visiting the museum remember.

“You’ll see a lot of pictures in Facebook but nothing to touch,” said Conn, director of the Milburn-Price Culture Museum.

Conn built a 12-foot tall replica of the Twin Towers, and installed it on Route 66.

The memorial is made out of steel and at the base it has a tree that represents Pennsylvania and next to it, a pentagon.

“We should not forget that people lost their lives,” said Conn.

Since installing the replica, locals and out of state visitors have stopped by to admire and take pictures. On one occasion, one of the visitors couldn’t contain their emotions.

“The lady began to talk about how years ago she was in the north tower for business and she just got emotional talking about being in that building,” said Conn.

Director of the Oldham County Chamber of Commerce, Jaci Roberson, said she hopes the monument helps Americans remember the historic event.

“I believe that some people have forgotten,” said Roberson. “That’s why it’s important to us to keep that strong, to keep that going. I think definitely with this monument it will help people remember and think of everything we have gone through as a country.”

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Conn says this year’s anniversary feels different.

“With the country being as divided as it is, you know, we don’t want our troops to feel like they didn’t do their job,” said Conn.

Although it has been 20 years, Conn says he is still deeply affected by it.

“It was overwhelming and emotional. It still is,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lee Cote
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel
Amarillo Police asking residents help for information regarding Northwest and Monroe Street shooting
The Amarillo police are investigating about shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday evening.
Amarillo police investigating shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police: Shootings, homicides and violent crimes on the rise
Jakob Perez
Amarillo police arrest wanted man registered as sex offender

Latest News

Christopher Andrade
Randall County jury sentences man to 20 years for indecency with a child by contact
Hot Saturday ahead!
Hot Saturday ahead!
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo law enforcement agencies reflect on 9/11
Free eye exams and glasses to children without insurance and living at or below poverty level.
Amarillo Family Eyecare offering free vision services to children in need Saturday