Scorching Weekend

Dry and hot is the best way to sum up the next two days. A high pressure system is going to enable sunny skies all day long along with southwest winds that will dry us out, dropping humidity down into the teens, the lowest we’ve seen it in some time. This will allow highs to get close to or at 100 degrees for most of the area with winds at 10-15 mph. We’ll see more of the same Saturday as well, except with higher winds, which could prompt fire danger concerns, so we’ll watch that very closely. Temperatures look to cool slightly going into early next week.