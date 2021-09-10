Viewers Choice Awards
League of Women Voters to offer registration assistance in Wolfin Village

(KOSA)
By Bailie Myers
Sep. 10, 2021
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be available to register voters in Wolflin Village Saturday.

LWV will be on site from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to help new voters and those in need of registering again due to moving or changing their last name.

“The November election will cover amendments to the Texas Constitution and a tax rate increase for the City of Amarillo,” Sonya Letson, President of the League said.

LWV said they will publish a voters guide to explain the proposed amendments and the City of Amarillo tax increase.

The guide will be available in October.

