Lady Buffs shutout Oklahoma Baptist in home opener

West Texas A&M women’s soccer improves to (2-1)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M women’s soccer shutout Oklahoma Baptist University 3-0 in their home opener on The Pitch, improving to (2-1). Hannah Kelley-Lusk, Asha James and Maliyah Mendoza scored goals in the second half for the Lady Buffs.

”At halftime he told us to open up the game since the middle was compacted, and the first win at home just means a lot to us,” said Jessica Diaz, West Texas A&M senior midfielder and Caprock alum. “Gives us momentum going into the next games.”

The Lady Buffs fired plenty of shots on goal in the first half, but it took the second half to execute and finish which is something WT improved on.

“Last week when the chances weren’t falling we got frustrated, and you could see the level of frustration would grow and grow,” said Chad Webb, West Texas A&M head coach. “They stayed positive, they stuck with the system, they didn’t try to do too much on their own and it turned out to work.”

West Texas A&M is back on the pitch on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Adams State. The Grizzlies won the 2019 meeting 2-1.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

