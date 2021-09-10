GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how 1 ambassador helps others fight against the same challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Almost exactly two years ago I participated in a simple free routine blood screening which detected what turned out to be prostate cancer.

Now that’s not the good news, the good news is that personally that was a life saving event, and that same free screening will be available for other men Saturday which could save their lives.

The biggest problem with prostate cancer is that it’s pretty much symptom free until you get into very late, nearly untreatable stages of prostate cancer.

“The earlier it’s detected, the more treatment options you have. As you go further along in the stages of the disease, obviously the fewer treatment options you have,” said Allen Harris Prostate Cancer Nurse Navigator. “The further along in the progression of the disease, obviously the fewer treatment options you have until your treatment options available to you aren’t very much fun.”

The early detection is critical to fighting the cancer and it’s the mission of a local group called Friends of Fogelberg in honor of Dan Folgerberg who lost his life to prostate cancer.

“Dan Fogelberg was one of the greatest musicians in my opinion of our era right up there with the Beatles and Elvis Presley,” said Joe Ed Coffman, Founder of Friends of Fogelberg. “We decided what can we do in honor of Dan Fogelberg to try to turn things around with the prostate cancer issue.”

The group hosts an annual concert, this year streaming on line.

“It’s been a marvelous journey what we’ve been doing and real excited. We’ve got some great musicians on stage at the globe news center,” said Joe Ed. “It’s going to be streaming online which is fantastic with our partners at Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation and Friends of Fogelburg Facebook page, and it’s going to be a fantastic show. We’ve raised money first of all and foremost to pay for these free screenings at Amarillo Urology, but also as you just said, awareness is key to saving your life.”

That’s where the free prostate cancer screening comes in, this Saturday morning open to all men in the area.

“It’s from 9:00 till noon at Amarillo Urology over here at 1900 Medi Park Drive. You just show up, fill out a little card, sit sown with a pretty nurse, pull some blood, you get to go home, and then they’re going to send you your results in a couple of days,” said Joe.

“It’s painless! You may encounter a little line, but they’ve got enough people drawing blood that it’s probably a five, 10 minute deal. They use small needles, so it doesn’t really hurt when you have your blood drawn,” said Allen. “You get a free breakfast afterwards.”

“It’s one of the most curable diseases if caught in time, and that’s the key. Guys, don’t be scared to get your blood pulled. Wives, kick them in the butt, and tell them to get their blood pulled on Saturday morning,”said Joe.

Well, this is the card that started it all for me saying that my PSA was abnormal, but that meant that my cancer was found early. It was treatable, and now I live a pretty normal life, and that’s some good news, and I want that good news for other men too!

