Father of four year old in gun accident will not me charged.

By Caleb Leslie
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Clovis NM- Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that Justin Story, age 34, will not me charged criminally for the accidental death of his four year old son.

On August 24, 2021, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to State Road 311 where deputies found a four year old male child with a gunshot wound to the head.  The child was airlifted to University Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, stated, “I have reviewed this matter in detail with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Unit.  After reviewing all the evidence, it is my decision that there is not enough evidence to charge Mr. Story with child abuse.  Based on the current elements of negligent child abuse in New Mexico, it is my position the State would not be successful at trial.  This was a tragic accident with unique circumstances.”

The United States Air Force will be conducting an additional review since Mr. Story in currently a member of the Air Force.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

