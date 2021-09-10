Clovis police launch app to help residents send tips, stay informed

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police announced the launch of a new tip app to help connect police with the public.

CPD said they are increasing their ‘crime-fighting arsenal’ with the new app to help residents find information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips from their phone.

The Clovis PD app is available for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or by visiting the CPD website.

“The Clovis Police Department strives to make the City of Clovis a safer place to live, work, and play in by working in partnership with our community,” said Clovis Police Chief Douglas Ford. “We believe our new Clovis PD app from tip411 will help us better connect and engage with our residents to help fight crime.”

