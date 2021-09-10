Viewers Choice Awards
Canyon tops Estacado on game winning field goal, Happy falls to Springlake-Earth

Eagles improve to (2-1)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - Elijah Smothermon’s 42-yard game winning field goal secured the 16-13 Canyon Eagles win over Lubbock Estacado. The Eagles improve to (2-1) after winning their past two games. Undefeated Happy suffered their first loss of the season tonight to Springlake-Earth. The Cowboys put up a good fight early in the 1A duel at the Cowboy Corral, but the Wolverines took the lead and never looked back winning 68-36.

Canyon, McLean, Follett and Springlake-Earth secure wins on Thursday in week three.
Canyon, McLean, Follett and Springlake-Earth secure wins on Thursday in week three.(Source: KFDA)

