Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies

Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third "Police Academy" movies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Art Metrano, best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third “Police Academy” movies, has died.

His career spanned nearly three decades, beginning in 1961, when he appeared in the film “Rocket Attack USA.”

He got his big break in 1970, when he appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson” as a stand-up comedian.

Metrano appeared in several guest roles on TV shows like “All in the Family,” “Bewitched” and “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

His son said he died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in suburban Miami. He was 84 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lee Cote
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel
Amarillo Police asking residents help for information regarding Northwest and Monroe Street shooting
The Amarillo police are investigating about shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday evening.
Amarillo police investigating shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police: Shootings, homicides and violent crimes on the rise
Jakob Perez
Amarillo police arrest wanted man registered as sex offender

Latest News

Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
7 wounded in southern Illinois shooting; suspects caught
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfide victims
Florida Attorney General announces arrests in Surfside collapse identity schemes. (Source: WSVN...
Fla. AG: Surfside identity theft suspects stole at least 45K
Anti-maskers were caught on video mocking and laughing a teen who shared a personal story of a...
VIDEO: Adults heckle teen talking about his grandmother’s COVID-19 death