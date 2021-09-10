Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.

Twenty-year-old Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina was arrested on Wednesday.

But his name was not included when the Miami-Dade state attorney announced three arrests in the case. He’s accused of using a stolen identity to buy a pair of $120 Air Jordan sneakers.

He’s the brother of 30-year-old Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina. Also arrested were 34-year-old Kimberly Michelle Johnson and 38-year-old Rodney Choute, 38.

They each face 15 to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lee Cote
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel
Amarillo Police asking residents help for information regarding Northwest and Monroe Street shooting
The Amarillo police are investigating about shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday evening.
Amarillo police investigating shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police: Shootings, homicides and violent crimes on the rise
Jakob Perez
Amarillo police arrest wanted man registered as sex offender

Latest News

Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
7 wounded in southern Illinois shooting; suspects caught
Florida Attorney General announces arrests in Surfside collapse identity schemes. (Source: WSVN...
Fla. AG: Surfside identity theft suspects stole at least 45K
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies
Anti-maskers were caught on video mocking and laughing a teen who shared a personal story of a...
VIDEO: Adults heckle teen talking about his grandmother’s COVID-19 death