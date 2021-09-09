Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit

By KOMO Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOMO) - A passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight says she was harassed by flight attendants and removed from the plane due to her outfit.

She says she followed instructions to cover up, but police escorted her off the plane anyway.

The video of Ray Lin Howard being led away from her husband and 6-year-old son went viral on TikTok.

She was seen being led into a room to be questioned by officers.

“I was harassed about my outfit,” Howard said.

Howard was flying from Seattle to Fairbanks when an hour into the flight, she started to get hot and pulled off her leopard print top.

Underneath, she was wearing a sports bra.

A flight attendant came over and told her to cover up.

“So I put my shirt back on, and I would say maybe five minutes after that I was approached again by a different flight attendant saying that my outfit was still unacceptable,” she said.

Howard says flight attendants chastised her three separate times.

And once the plane landed, police came on board and walked her off for questioning.

“I’m being harassed, and now I’m being detained,” Howard said in the video.

“We’re in contact with the guest. We’re committed to finding out what happened and taking the appropriate actions,” Alaska Airlines said in an email.

The airline did not respond to further questions.

Howard says she was picked on because of her body size.

“It’s just sad that people can continue to treat others that way and it’s acceptable,” Howard said.

So far, Alaska Airlines has refunded Howard’s ticket and offered her a discount for future travel.

She says she is considering taking legal action.

Copyright 2021 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina
Kristie Lynn Hanes
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly

Latest News

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
The Department of Justice held a news conference with Attorney General Merrick Garland to...
Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law
School districts in several major cities are prioritizing major mitigation efforts, as child...
Are COVID-19 vaccine mandates coming to schools?
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden to announce sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
Amarillo City moving Utility Billing Mobile Unite location