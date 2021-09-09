Viewers Choice Awards
United 'Aisles of Smiles' launches campaign for t Muscular Dystrophy

The United Family will be participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Aisles...
The United Family will be participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Aisles of Smiles campaign to raise money in the fight against neuromuscular disease.(United Family)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family will be participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Aisles of Smiles campaign to raise money in the fight against neuromuscular disease.

All United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos locations will be participating.

To get involved in the campaign, guests can purchase qualifying products marked with Aisles of Smiles tags across the stores.

A portion of the sale on these specific products will go to support MDA’s research on treatments and cure for muscular dystrophy as well as other neuromuscular diseases.

“This is such a cool opportunity for us and our guests to help people all by just purchasing everyday items,” said Chris James, COO of the United Family. “The Aisles of Smiles campaign makes a profound impact and difference for so many people. We hope our guests to be on the lookout for the tags around the stores as they shop.”

“We are extremely appreciative and humbled by the level of support the Ailes of Smiles Promotion receives from the United Family of Stores and their guests,” said Tom Barnett, with Acosta. “It’s gratifying to know people in the marketplace care to Make a Muscle and Make a Difference for MDA.”

