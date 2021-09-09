Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas Solutions Panhandle offers free year of childcare to parents joining service industry

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The workforce solutions panhandle was given nearly $8 million from the Texas Workforce Commission to support parents joining the work force.

The program is focusing on industries like retail, food, and recreation since the impact of COVID-19 is still not filling the demand for workers.

“Amarillo has one of the best economies in the state in terms of unemployment,” said James Bernsen, deputy communications director of the Texas Workforce Commission. “But even there we see in every part of the state, there’s just that need in certain sectors to really jump-start those industries to get people back.”

Parents eligible for this must find work in service industries, then their children can receive free childcare for a year.

Workforce Solutions says they can serve over 900 children in the next year helping parents save money.

“The average cost of childcare right now is close to $7000 a year give or take so if a person has a couple of children to take care of the impact there could be substantial,” said Trent Morris, director of Workforce Solution Panhandle.

There are over 100 licensed childcare providers in the panhandle area with nearly 60 just in Amarillo, parents can choose from these locations to best serve their needs.

To apply for this program, you can go to their website or call 806-350-1736.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina
Kristie Lynn Hanes
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly

Latest News

Demand for psychics and Tarot readers increases
‘What’s in the cards?’: Amarillo psychics and Tarot card readers see increase in demand during pandemic
The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting a local stamp out stigma event this...
Texas Panhandle Suicide prevention hosting Stamp out stigma this weekend
The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is planning to hold its High Plains Raffle Ride this weekend.
100 Club High Plains hosting raffle ride this weekend
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season