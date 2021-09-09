Texas Solutions Panhandle offers free year of childcare to parents joining service industry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The workforce solutions panhandle was given nearly $8 million from the Texas Workforce Commission to support parents joining the work force.

The program is focusing on industries like retail, food, and recreation since the impact of COVID-19 is still not filling the demand for workers.

“Amarillo has one of the best economies in the state in terms of unemployment,” said James Bernsen, deputy communications director of the Texas Workforce Commission. “But even there we see in every part of the state, there’s just that need in certain sectors to really jump-start those industries to get people back.”

Parents eligible for this must find work in service industries, then their children can receive free childcare for a year.

Workforce Solutions says they can serve over 900 children in the next year helping parents save money.

“The average cost of childcare right now is close to $7000 a year give or take so if a person has a couple of children to take care of the impact there could be substantial,” said Trent Morris, director of Workforce Solution Panhandle.

There are over 100 licensed childcare providers in the panhandle area with nearly 60 just in Amarillo, parents can choose from these locations to best serve their needs.

To apply for this program, you can go to their website or call 806-350-1736.

