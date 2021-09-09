Viewers Choice Awards
Texas Panhandle Suicide prevention hosting Stamp out stigma this weekend

The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting a local stamp out stigma event this...
The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting a local stamp out stigma event this weekend.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting a local stamp out stigma event this weekend.

There will be a survivors survivors of suicide conference, a mental health walk, and an S.O.S community fair, going from 8:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon this Saturday.

The event is intended to honor those who have lost a loved one to suicide and funds will go to help the coalition coordinate future events like this one.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

