Texas Panhandle Suicide prevention hosting Stamp out stigma this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting a local stamp out stigma event this weekend.

There will be a survivors survivors of suicide conference, a mental health walk, and an S.O.S community fair, going from 8:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon this Saturday.

The event is intended to honor those who have lost a loved one to suicide and funds will go to help the coalition coordinate future events like this one.

