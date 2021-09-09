Tascosa prepares for Permian dual-threat quarterback

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels (1-1) currently sit tenth on Dave Campbell’s 5A Division I rankings, and they look to improve their record this Friday in Odessa against the Permian Panthers.

Tascosa’s defense will have their hands full against the Permian offense, in particular quarterback Rodney Hall. Last week, the Panthers’ stud passed for 231 yards and 3 touchdowns while also rushing for 173 yards and 3 more touchdowns.

The Rebels have experience against the run. Last Friday Tascosa battled Midland Legacy’s tough running back and quarterback falling 51-48, and on weekdays the Rebels’ own Major Everhart and BT Daniel help prepare the Tascosa defense. Now Rebels head coach Ken Plunk just wants to see his defense’s endurance last the full game.

”Late in the game we need to be more physical. As the game wore on, of course we stayed on the field for so long because of the onside kick and everything else, I didn’t think we played the very last part of the game very physically,” said Plunk. “Run plays that we had stopped fairly easily in the first two and then in three quarters we were not very physical, and fourth quarter when we needed to get off the field.”

The Rebels travel down to Odessa to battle the Permian Panthers on Friday at 7 p.m. in Ratliff Stadium. Tascosa won last year’s meeting 40-18.

