Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Sept. 11 remembrance events in the High Plains

Robert Garmet and his son Eric Garmet, 10, of New York, NY, held candles at a vigil in Union...
Robert Garmet and his son Eric Garmet, 10, of New York, NY, held candles at a vigil in Union Square in lower Manhattan Friday night. The park has become a spot for people to meet and grieve in the weeks following the attack on the World Trade Centers.(Western Kentucky University Photojournalism School)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A variety of events will take place this weekend in remembrance of those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Amarillo: Texas Panhandle War Memorial

Area first responder agencies will join together to honor the fallen at 8:40 a.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial on Saturday.

The ceremony will begin with Randall County Sheriff Forbis speaking about the importance of remembrance.

From 8:59 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. there will be a moment of silence followed by rife volleys and ‘Taps.’

Dumas: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Dumas County Chamber of Commerce will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Activities begin on the corner of 7th Street and Bliss Avenue, directly across from the Moore County Courthouse.

Moore County Judge Rowdy Rhoades will make remarks and the local VFW post will present the colors.

Hereford: Patriot Day Event

VFW Post 4818 will join first responder agencies for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday.

A brisket lunch will be served.

Events begin at 11:00 a.m. at the local VFW Post, 130 Veterans Park Road.

Curry County: 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial

Curry County Teen Court will hold the first inaugural 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial on Saturday.

The flag being raised at the event contains the names of all 2,983 victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Events begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Curry County Courthouse flagpole.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina
Kristie Lynn Hanes
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly

Latest News

Friends of Fogelberg
Friends of Fogelberg concert to take place virtually Friday
Amarillo Botanical Gardens to host first Breakfast with Butterflies event
Popular balloons at the annual Family Care Foundation balloon rally
Family Care Foundation to hold weekend-long events for annual Balloon Rally fundraiser
Christopher Lee Cote
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel