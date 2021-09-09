Sept. 11 remembrance events in the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A variety of events will take place this weekend in remembrance of those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Amarillo: Texas Panhandle War Memorial

Area first responder agencies will join together to honor the fallen at 8:40 a.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial on Saturday.

The ceremony will begin with Randall County Sheriff Forbis speaking about the importance of remembrance.

From 8:59 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. there will be a moment of silence followed by rife volleys and ‘Taps.’

Dumas: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Dumas County Chamber of Commerce will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Activities begin on the corner of 7th Street and Bliss Avenue, directly across from the Moore County Courthouse.

Moore County Judge Rowdy Rhoades will make remarks and the local VFW post will present the colors.

Hereford: Patriot Day Event

VFW Post 4818 will join first responder agencies for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday.

A brisket lunch will be served.

Events begin at 11:00 a.m. at the local VFW Post, 130 Veterans Park Road.

Curry County: 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial

Curry County Teen Court will hold the first inaugural 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial on Saturday.

The flag being raised at the event contains the names of all 2,983 victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Events begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Curry County Courthouse flagpole.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.