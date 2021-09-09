Schools in Panhandle experiencing shortage of school bus drivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Schools in the Panhandle are having a difficult time finding enough school bus drivers to meet student needs.

School bus drivers not only drive students to and from school, they are also responsible for transporting kids to field trips and to extracurricular activities like sporting events.

Without the correct number of drivers and substitute drivers, it puts schools in a bad position when it comes to meeting the needs of students who rely on that transportation.

Canadian ISD is one of those districts which lost bus drivers this past year and trying to replace them has been a challenge.

“That’s another big reason we need more bus drivers is we want to be able to provide our kids with those experiences that require travel,” said Lynn Pulliam, superintendent at Canadian ISD.

Pulliam said they’ve had to combine bus routes.

“We really haven’t had many people step up and be willing to do that and again I think it’s probably due to many things and nobody’s going to get rich being a bus driver but it is certainly a service that we need,” said Pulliam.

Also certified staff who can drive the buses have had to fill in for drivers who couldn’t make it to work.

“We’re able to cover it, it just puts us in a little bit of a tight spot with taking in administrators in off of campuses in the mornings and afternoons to drive the bus routes. It’s a basic need that our kids have in getting them to school, especially I would say in all areas, but certainly rural areas where kids may be coming from as far away as 30 or 40 miles,” said Pulliam.

Apple Bus Company which serves 55 schools in the Panhandle, including Amarillo ISD, is looking to fill vacancies immediately as they do not have as many drivers as they would like.

“To attract drivers we are offering financial incentives, such as sign on bonuses and high wages, as well as flexible schedules, paid training, and additional opportunities.”

“We try to routinely advertise for bus drivers and were willing to help those people get the certification, the training,” said Pulliam.

To qualify as a driver you need your commercial driver’s license, bus driver certification and you have to pass a pre-trip inspection which is about identifying problems on the bus before taking it out.

If wanting to work with Canadian ISD, contact the business office and they will put you in touch with their transportation department to get you qualified and working.

On how to apply for the position with Apple Bus Company, click here or call them at 806-731-8640.

