Sandies and Raiders ready for the Battle of Bell Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Battle of Bell Street is back. The Amarillo High Sandies (1-1) won last year’s meeting against the Randall Raiders (2-0) by three points. Our game of the week for week three features a battle of the trenches between Randall and Amarillo High’s linemen.

The kick that sealed the deal. Last season, Luke Laminack’s game-winning 24-21 field goal secured the Battle of Bell Street win for Amarillo High.

“This is a huge deal to us. It was a close one last year,” said Brock Wade, Amarillo High quarterback. “Came down to the wire. They’re a really good team and it’s a super exciting game.”

Randall enters the matchup undefeated with two wins. Although the Sandies are 1-1, the Raiders recognize Amarillo High’s strength of schedule and size.

“Play within yourself. Do your job type mentality, and improve from last week to this week,” said Gaylon Selman, Randall football head coach. “Whatever happens, happens, but I know we’re going to get after them.”

The Battle of Bell Street will be decided in the trenches. Randall’s dual-threat quarterback Braxton Burd versus Amarillo High’s big, strong line.

“Speedy quarterback. When he gets out there I don’t think you’re going to catch him,” said Isayah Hernandez, Randall wide receiver. “He’s a good team player. He’s a good leader.”

“The team that establishes the run game the best and wins the offensive line,” said Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High football head coach. “The one who wins the line of scrimmage in my opinion is going to be the difference in the ball game.”

While this is a non-district game, both teams are looking to build momentum and fine-tune their execution.

“It means a lot. I’ve been playing them for the past two years,” said Kaden Carr, Amarillo High lineman. “It’s been good battles no matter which team is better. It’s always been a good battle.”

“Playing with them or against them their whole lives, so they know each other real well,” said Selman. “It’s always a fun week.”

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. in Happy State Bank Stadium. Fans can watch the game from home on our live stream on newschannel10.com or TPSN.

