‘What’s in the cards?’: Amarillo psychics and Tarot card readers see increase in demand during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a world of uncertainty, people are looking for reassurance and for some, that’s the table in the back at Stings & Stricks Bakery.

Psychic and Spiritual Life Coach, Tami L. Jones has kept busy during the pandemic. “Things just exploded,” said Jones.

In 2019 she was doing seven to 10 readings a week, but since the end of last year that number has gone up to more than 22.

“They need someone that doesn’t have a dog in the fight,” said Jones.

Many of her new clients are 20 to 30-year old’s who are worried about finances.

“About 90 percent of our business is love, ‘Does he love me? Is he coming back?’ and starting around March it was more the fear, that they needed reassurances,” said Jones. “In August all the calls I was getting was about finances and jobs, mostly about jobs.”

For some, getting a reading is part of a daily routine.

“I really expected a decline and it didn’t,” said Tarot reader, April Hayes.

Over the pandemic, Hayes has seen some of her clients more frequently.

“It gives them validation from an outside source,” said Hayes. “I don’t go in with any pre-conceived notions because I’m not family, friend, somebody that just wants to give them what they want to hear.”

“When we’re uncertain, we look for anything that can give us comfort,” said licensed professional counselor, Jacqueline Flynt. She says it can be difficult to accept we don’t have control of many things, which prompts people to seek it where they can find it.

“That may be going back to our faith, that may be looking for answers with people who can tell us something even when we don’t feel like we have answers,” said Flynt.

She continued to say that part of the attraction to these ‘new spiritual age’ practices is the unknown.

“A lot of times we don’t understand why the cards say what they say or why the astrology tells us that bit of information,” said Flynt. “So if we don’t know where it comes from than we don’t have a reason to challenge that is true.”

Both Jones and Hayes say the cards show a much brighter 2022.

