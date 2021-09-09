Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Moderna to develop combination COVID, flu shot

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna is working on a single vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

The pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday that it’s developing a combination shot.

The single-dose vaccine would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also said it’s submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for Food and Drug Administration approval this month.

The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine only has emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina
Kristie Lynn Hanes
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced...
Biden unveils six-point COVID response plan
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden: Businesses need to make sure employees are vaccinated
Source: Amarillo Public Library
Amarillo Public Library hosting virtual sale
The Amarillo police are investigating about shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday evening.
Amarillo police investigating shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday