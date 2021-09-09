Viewers Choice Awards
The Heat Returns

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
While the cooldown on Wednesday was nice, it’s not sticking around for the rest of the week. We’ll see temperatures down in the mid-60s this morning, gradually warming as we see plentiful sunshine across the area. Temperatures will likely reach into the mid-to-upper 90s with breezy winds out of the southwest, ushering in much drier air than what we’ve been used to so far this summer. This drier air will allow temperatures to reach close to, or at triple digits as we head into the weekend, with no discernible cooldown until mid-week next week.

