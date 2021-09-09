Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Friends of Fogelberg concert to take place virtually Friday

Friends of Fogelberg
Friends of Fogelberg(Friends of Fogelberg)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Friends of Fogelberg concert will take place virtually Friday.

Named after Dan Fogelberg, a musician who died from prostate cancer in 2007, the annual event encourages men to be screened for prostate cancer by offering free tests.

Though the concert will be held virtually at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, free PSA “blood test” prostate cancer screenings will be held outside on Saturday.

Screenings will be available from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Amarillo Urology Associates, located at 1900 Medi Park.

“Knowing these are trying times, we certainly appreciate your past and continued support,” said Joe Ed Coffman, founder of Friends of Fogelberg. “Because not unlike the virus, the battle against prostate cancer rages on.”

The livestreamed concert can be viewed here or by visiting the Friends of Fogelberg Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina
Kristie Lynn Hanes
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly

Latest News

Robert Garmet and his son Eric Garmet, 10, of New York, NY, held candles at a vigil in Union...
Sept. 11 remembrance events in the High Plains
Amarillo Botanical Gardens to host first Breakfast with Butterflies event
Popular balloons at the annual Family Care Foundation balloon rally
Family Care Foundation to hold weekend-long events for annual Balloon Rally fundraiser
Christopher Lee Cote
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel