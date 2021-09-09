Friends of Fogelberg concert to take place virtually Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Friends of Fogelberg concert will take place virtually Friday.

Named after Dan Fogelberg, a musician who died from prostate cancer in 2007, the annual event encourages men to be screened for prostate cancer by offering free tests.

Though the concert will be held virtually at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, free PSA “blood test” prostate cancer screenings will be held outside on Saturday.

Screenings will be available from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Amarillo Urology Associates, located at 1900 Medi Park.

“Knowing these are trying times, we certainly appreciate your past and continued support,” said Joe Ed Coffman, founder of Friends of Fogelberg. “Because not unlike the virus, the battle against prostate cancer rages on.”

The livestreamed concert can be viewed here or by visiting the Friends of Fogelberg Facebook page.

