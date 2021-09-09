Viewers Choice Awards
Family Care Foundation to hold weekend-long events for annual Balloon Rally fundraiser

Popular balloons at the annual Family Care Foundation balloon rally(Family Care Foundation)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Family Care Foundation will hold their annual Balloon Rally fundraiser this weekend, with a kickoff event on Friday.

A balloon flight will take place at 7:30 a.m. at various school grounds tomorrow.

The 11th annual ‘Up In The Air For Family Care’ mass ascension will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Ascension Academy Saturday.

Breakfast vendors will be at the site.

Afternoon events will be 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Starlight Ranch.

Hot air balloons will inflate and glow around sunset.

Food, vendor booths, face painting and bouncers will be available.

On Sunday, final flights for all balloons will start at sunrise at Palo Duro Canyon.

Family Care Foundation provides medical care and equipment for patients and families in need.

Up In The Air for Family Care Event Schedule

Posted by Family Care Foundation on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

