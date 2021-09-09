Family Care Foundation to hold weekend-long events for annual Balloon Rally fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Family Care Foundation will hold their annual Balloon Rally fundraiser this weekend, with a kickoff event on Friday.

A balloon flight will take place at 7:30 a.m. at various school grounds tomorrow.

The 11th annual ‘Up In The Air For Family Care’ mass ascension will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Ascension Academy Saturday.

Breakfast vendors will be at the site.

Afternoon events will be 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Starlight Ranch.

Hot air balloons will inflate and glow around sunset.

Food, vendor booths, face painting and bouncers will be available.

On Sunday, final flights for all balloons will start at sunrise at Palo Duro Canyon.

Family Care Foundation provides medical care and equipment for patients and families in need.

