Man wanted by Potter County officials for failure to register as sex offender
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on probation violations for sex offenders duty to register.
Officials identified the man as 22-year-old Jakob Isaah Perez.
He’s described as five-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
