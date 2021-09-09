Man wanted by Potter County officials for failure to register as sex offender

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on probation violations for sex offenders duty to register.

Officials identified the man as 22-year-old Jakob Isaah Perez.

He’s described as five-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

