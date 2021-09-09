Viewers Choice Awards
Man wanted by Potter County officials for failure to register as sex offender

Jakob Perez
Jakob Perez(PCSO)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on probation violations for sex offenders duty to register.

Officials identified the man as 22-year-old Jakob Isaah Perez.

He’s described as five-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Jakob Perez - 9/9/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, September 9, 2021

